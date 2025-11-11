DHI Group Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

DHI Group DHX reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. DHX’s earnings improved 80% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 154.3%.

DHX posted revenues of $32.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. DHX’s revenues declined 9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHX’s better-than-expected results helped its shares to rise 18.3% in the after-market hours on Nov. 10.

DHI Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DHI Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DHI Group, Inc. Quote

DHX Q3 in Detail

DHX’s ClearanceJobs segment generated revenues of $13.9 million (43.3% of total revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, up 1% year over year. This segment was mainly driven by sustained demand for security-cleared technology professionals and improved customer retention capabilities due to the acquisition of AgileATS.

The Dice segment contributed $18.2 million (56.7% of total revenues), reflecting a 15% year-over-year decline. Although Dice’s revenues contracted in this quarter, its profitability improved significantly following restructuring efforts and the transition to a modern, self-service recruiting platform.

DHX’s adjusted EBITDA increased 19% year over year to $10.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 800 basis points to 32% in the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

DHX posted a cash reserve of $2.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with $2.8 million posted in the previous quarter. The company’s total debt was $30 million in the third quarter of 2025.

DHX posted a free cash flow of $3.2 million, and its operating cash flows were $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

DHX Guidance

For the full-year 2025, DHI Group reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $126-$128 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $126 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.2%.

DHX’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues are expected to be between $29.5 million and $31.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $30.7 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.5%.

DHX raised its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 27% for 2025.

DHX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, DHX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector are Dell Technologies DELL, Nutanix NTNX and Flux Power FLUX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Dell Technologies shares have appreciated 23.9% year to date. DELL is set to report the third quarter of fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 25.

Nutanix shares have gained 18.3% year to date. NTNX is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 25.

Flux Power shares have rallied 50% year to date. FLUX is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 13.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutanix (NTNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.