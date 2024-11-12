DHI Group Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on November 12, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://dhigroupinc.com/investors/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial +1-844-890-1790 (US) or +1-412-380-7407 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 4482536.

