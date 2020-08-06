Markets
DHI Group Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on Aug. 6, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.dhigroupinc.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-844-890-1790 (US) or +1-412-380-7407 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 10146260.

