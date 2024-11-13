News & Insights

DHI Group price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at B. Riley

November 13, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on DHI Group (DHX) to $3.50 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says ongoing budget constraints in the tech hiring market drove lighter bookings that resulted in Q4 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and bookings guidance below consensus expectations.

