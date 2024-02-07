DHI Group Inc. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) released earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.15 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $2.35 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $37.29 million from $39.76 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Mln. vs. $2.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $37.29 Mln vs. $39.76 Mln last year.

