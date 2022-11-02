DHI Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):

Earnings: -$0.93 million in Q3 vs. -$2.43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $38.53 million in Q3 vs. $30.76 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $38.5 - $39.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $148.5 - $149.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.