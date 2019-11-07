DHI Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.38 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $0.93 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $37.18 million from $38.92 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.38 Mln. vs. $0.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $37.18 Mln vs. $38.92 Mln last year.

