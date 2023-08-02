DHI Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):

Earnings: -$0.13 million in Q2 vs. $1.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $38.54 million in Q2 vs. $37.06 million in the same period last year.

