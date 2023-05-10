DHI Group Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.46 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.30 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $38.62 million from $34.33 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.46 Mln. vs. $1.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $38.62 Mln vs. $34.33 Mln last year.

