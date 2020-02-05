DHI Group Inc. Earnings Rise In Q4

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.52 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.95 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $37.72 million from $37.99 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.52 Mln. vs. $2.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $37.72 Mln vs. $37.99 Mln last year.

