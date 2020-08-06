DHI Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.86 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.06 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $33.78 million from $37.36 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.86 Mln. vs. $3.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $33.78 Mln vs. $37.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.