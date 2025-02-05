DHI Group Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.02 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $2.15 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $34.785 million from $37.287 million last year.

DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.02 Mln. vs. $2.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $34.785 Mln vs. $37.287 Mln last year.

