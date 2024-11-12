DHI Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):

Earnings: -$0.20 million in Q3 vs. $1.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $35.28 million in Q3 vs. $37.43 million in the same period last year.

