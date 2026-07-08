DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of DHI Group (DHX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.2 in the previous session. DHI Group has gained 154.2% since the start of the year compared to the 14.7% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -19% return for the Zacks Internet - Content industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2026, DHI Group reported EPS of $0.08 versus consensus estimate of $0.04.

For the current fiscal year, DHI Group is expected to post earnings of $0.32 per share on $124.92 in revenues. This represents a 10.34% change in EPS on a -2.28% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.34 per share on $130.03 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 4.69% and 4.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While DHI Group has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

DHI Group has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 14.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.8X versus its peer group's average of 7.7X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making DHI Group an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, DHI Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if DHI Group meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though DHI Group shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.