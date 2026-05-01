DHI Group Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

DHI Group, Inc. DHX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results after market close on May 5.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHX’s non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, flat compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHX’s top line is pegged at $29.07 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 10%.

DHX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 123.96%.

DHI Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DHI Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DHI Group, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped DHX’s Q1 Performance

DHI Group’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by the strong adoption of its ClearanceJobs platform and rising demand for tech talent possessing AI skills. DHX is likely to have benefited from increased U.S. defense spending, as it operates in the niche of connecting cleared talent with defense contractors and government agencies.

A proposed $1.1 trillion U.S. defense budget for fiscal year 2026, up 14% year over year, is expected to act as a major growth driver for DHI Group, specifically for its ClearanceJobs platform. Higher defense budgets generally lead to increased demand for professionals with security clearances (Secret, Top Secret, TS/SCI) in sectors like technology, AI and cybersecurity.

The acquisition of AgileATS is also likely to have positively impacted DHI Group’s first-quarter performance. AgileATS has increased its market share in the applicant tracking system market. Since the AgileATS integration, it has become the one shop for end-to-end recruitment within one platform. This added functionality is likely to have boosted the company’s top-line performance for the to-be-reported quarter.

However, DHI Group’s other major platform, Dice, has been facing challenges in a weak hiring environment as companies remain cautious about spending amid high interest rates and slower economic activity. This is likely to have offset the benefits of the abovementioned factors. Persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a sluggish non-AI tech hiring market are likely to have weighed on Dice bookings in the to-be-reported quarter. Nonetheless, DHX’s improvement of the Dice platform with AI-related job postings is likely to have remained a bright spot.

DHI Group’s focus on cost optimization and restructuring initiatives is expected to have boosted the bottom line and mitigated the negative impact of revenue softness.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for DHI Group

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DHX this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

DHI Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

AudioEye AEYE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 12. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AudioEye’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised downward by 2 cents over the past 60 days. Shares of AudioEye have plunged 28.3% year to date (YTD).

Match Group MTCH is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Match Group’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 37.3%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. Shares of Match Group have risen 15.9% YTD.

Arista Networks ANET is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 24.6%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. Shares of Arista Networks have rallied 32% YTD.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.