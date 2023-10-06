DHI Group (FRA:32D) Price Target Increased by 7.18% to 7.93

The average one-year price target for DHI Group (FRA:32D) has been revised to 7.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.18% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.89 to a high of 10.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 181.38% from the latest reported closing price of 2.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 32D is 0.06%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 37,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,030K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,504K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,297K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,003K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,831K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 5.07% over the last quarter.

