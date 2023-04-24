DHI Group (FRA:32D) Price Target Decreased by 5.34% to 8.39

The average one-year price target for DHI Group (FRA:32D) has been revised to 8.39 / share. This is an decrease of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 8.86 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.15 to a high of 8.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.70% from the latest reported closing price of 3.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHI Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 32D is 0.10%, a decrease of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 38,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,662K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 2,497K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,293K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,645K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 63.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,502K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 32D by 19.14% over the last quarter.

