DHI GROUP Earnings Results: $DHX Reports Quarterly Earnings

DHI GROUP ($DHX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $34,790,000, beating estimates of $34,629,536 by $160,464.

DHI GROUP Insider Trading Activity

DHI GROUP insiders have traded $DHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN LESSER (President of ClearanceJobs) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $33,355.

DHI GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of DHI GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DHI GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $175,338 of award payments to $DHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

