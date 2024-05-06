DHI Group (DHX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DHI Group DHX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $35.97 million, indicating a 6.87% decline.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the trailing four quarters, DHI Group’s earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice while missing the same on one occasion and matching the same on the other, the average surprise being 93.33%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

DHI’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its diversified portfolio and improvement in the bookings environment across all new business segments.



ClearanceJobs, a tech brand of DHI, is likely to have been a major growth driver for the company. It witnessed year-over-year growth of 9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The signing of the National Defense Authorization Act in mid-December, which provides for a 3% increase in defense spending in the fourth quarter of 2023, is expected to have positively impacted ClearanceJobs.



DHX’s focus on improving its industry-leading offerings and go-to-market execution is expected to have benefited in the to-be-reported quarter.



Enhancements such as an improved company search function, SMS notifications, programmatic listings and the development of ClearanceJobs (CJ) Live to boost candidate engagement are expected to have been a tailwind.



The company anticipates increased demand for its hiring platforms. The company is expected to have benefited from the expected rebound in tech hiring, leveraging its extensive candidate profiles and tools to help companies find and hire the best tech professionals.



However, a challenging macroeconomic environment in tech hiring is expected to have hurt DHX’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



DHX currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has surged 79.3% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jul 22.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Agilent Technologies’ shares have gained 0.3% year to date. A is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 29.

Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Docebo’s shares have declined 5.7% year to date DCBO is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

