Is DHI Group (DHX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is DHI Group (DHX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

DHI Group is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHX's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DHX has moved about 65.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 4%. As we can see, DHI Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Keysight (KEYS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.8%.

In Keysight's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DHI Group belongs to the Internet - Content industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.7% so far this year, meaning that DHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Keysight falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.1%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on DHI Group and Keysight as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.