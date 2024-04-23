DHI Group (DHX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, DHI Group (DHX) closed at $2.43, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Shares of the provider of websites and career fairs for professionals witnessed a loss of 11.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DHI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.97 million, showing a 6.87% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $147.22 million, indicating changes of +80% and -3.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for DHI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. DHI Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, DHI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.6.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.