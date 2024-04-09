DHI Group (DHX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw DHI Group (DHX) ending at $2.37, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Shares of the provider of websites and career fairs for professionals have depreciated by 12.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DHI Group in its upcoming release. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.97 million, reflecting a 6.87% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $147.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +80% and -3.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DHI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DHI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, DHI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.67, which means DHI Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

