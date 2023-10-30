News & Insights

DHI Group Appoints Raime Leeby CFO

October 30, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces, announced on Monday that it has appointed Raime Leeby as chief financial officer.

Leeby succeeds Kevin Bostick who resigned in August to explore external opportunities.

Raime Leeby has over 23 years of financial experience and worked in senior leadership roles in companies like US Med-Equip, AlloSource, Galvanize, Arrow Electronics and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

On Friday, DHI Group shares closed at $2.72, down 0.73% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

