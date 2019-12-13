DHI Group Appoints Kevin Bostick To Succeeds Luc Grégoire As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) announced Friday that Kevin Bostick has joined as Chief Financial Officer, effective Monday, December 16. Bostick will have overall responsibility for the financial organization, including financial planning, accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, treasury, internal audit and tax.

Bostick succeeds Luc Grégoire, who has served as CFO since November 2016 and is leaving the Company by mutual agreement. Grégoire will continue to be employed by the Company in an advisory capacity during the transition through February 2020.

Bostick is an accomplished financial leader with experience driving growth-based strategies to oversee overall financial operations. He most recently served as partner and CFO of Level 5 Capital Partners.

Bostick has a long career of serving as CFO for a number of companies in Denver including 365 Data Centers, where he was also president, Elevation DC, Local Insight Media and New Global Telecom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.