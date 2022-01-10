DHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.19, changing hands as low as $92.30 per share. Horton Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHI's low point in its 52 week range is $65.90 per share, with $110.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.85. The DHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

