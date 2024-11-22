News & Insights

DHH S.p.A. Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

November 22, 2024 — 10:18 am EST

DHH S.p.A (IT:DHH) has released an update.

DHH S.p.A. reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue growing by 7% to €27.4 million and net profit more than doubling to €3.0 million. The company’s EBITDA increased by 20%, highlighting operational efficiency, while a significant reduction in net debt underscores effective cash management. Growth was achieved across all major business segments and geographic markets, reflecting robust demand and strategic market penetration.

