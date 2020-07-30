Dharma Adds Uniswap Trading in Bid to Become ‘the Robinhood of DeFi’

Dharma wants to do for DeFi what Robinhood did for stock trading: make it stupid easy.Â

The Coinbase-backed decentralized finance startup is adding token-exchange protocol Uniswap as its latest in-app offering. In addition to earning âinterestâ on Ethereum stablecoins, Dharma users will now be able to trade any ERC-20 token for another.

âThis continues our strategy of building Dharma as the gateway to doing the important things in DeFi,â co-founder Brendan Forster said in an interview.

Related: CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereumâs DeFi Luminaries Discuss Whatâs Next

With only tens of thousands of active users by most estimates, the $3.8 billion DeFi market is still niche. For the sector to realize its potential of unseating legacy lending systems (think student loans rather than crypto âarb oppsâ) a user-friendly gateway is sorely needed.

Read more: CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereumâs DeFi Luminaries Discuss Whatâs Next

Dharma is trying to be that gateway. A crypto app with the looks of a mainstream fintech, the startup has been focused on stablecoin savings accounts, powered by lending protocol Compound, since August 2019. Dharmaâs approach is notable in that it puts DeFiâs oft-touted âmoney Legoâ meme into practice.

âDharma now supports the three core money services,â explained Forster. âSavings and yield via Compound, investing and trading via Uniswap and peer-to-peer payments.â

Related: How DeFi Could Disrupt Traditional Finance, Feat. Sergey Nazarov

The app wants to be both consumer-friendly and non-custodial, in keeping with DeFiâs âtrustlessâ ethos, he added.

âOur goal in building âthe Robinhood of cryptoâ is to bridge the final gap between these blossoming markets and the millions of individuals who will want to tap into them as they gain popularity and mindshare,â CEO Nadav Hollander said in a statement.

Timed to the release of the new trading feature, Dharma is covering usersâ gas costs through Aug. 30. Gas fees on Ethereum have surged in recent weeks to two-year highs, driven largely by demand for DeFi services.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.