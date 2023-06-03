Dhampur Sugar Mills (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) Price Target Increased by 25.93% to 346.80

The average one-year price target for Dhampur Sugar Mills (NSE:DHAMPURSUG) has been revised to 346.80 / share. This is an increase of 25.93% from the prior estimate of 275.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 343.40 to a high of 357.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from the latest reported closing price of 248.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dhampur Sugar Mills. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHAMPURSUG is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 444K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHAMPURSUG by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 192K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHAMPURSUG by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 100K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.