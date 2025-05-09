$DH stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DH stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,979,480 of trading volume.

$DH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DH:

$DH insiders have traded $DH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM MOSCHELLA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $211,500

$DH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $DH stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DH Government Contracts

We have seen $56,810 of award payments to $DH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$DH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/13/2025

