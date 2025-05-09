$DH stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DH stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,979,480 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DH:
$DH Insider Trading Activity
$DH insiders have traded $DH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM MOSCHELLA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $211,500
$DH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $DH stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,825,873 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,276,772
- IRENIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 590,009 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,424,936
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 582,899 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,395,714
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 341,971 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,405,500
- 272 CAPITAL LP added 288,356 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,185,143
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 275,649 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,132,917
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 274,055 shares (+2383.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,126,366
$DH Government Contracts
We have seen $56,810 of award payments to $DH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SERVICES FOR ACCESS TO DATA: $56,810
$DH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/13/2025
