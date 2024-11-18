DH or PRVA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) and Privia Health (PRVA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. and Privia Health are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that DH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.67, while PRVA has a forward P/E of 139.02. We also note that DH has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRVA currently has a PEG ratio of 5.29.

Another notable valuation metric for DH is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PRVA has a P/B of 3.83.

Based on these metrics and many more, DH holds a Value grade of A, while PRVA has a Value grade of C.

DH sticks out from PRVA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DH is the better option right now.

