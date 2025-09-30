DGX's Haystack Oncology Teams Up With Rutgers Cancer Institute

Quest Diagnostics DGX company, Haystack Oncology, recently announced a research collaboration with the Rutgers Cancer Institute, New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. The partners will evaluate the use of the Haystack MRD — a highly sensitive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) minimal residual disease (MRD) test — to help optimize postoperative therapy decisions in patients with stage II/III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Haystack MRD was developed and validated in a CLIA-certified laboratory and is available for commercial use as a lab-developed test (LDT) by Quest Diagnostics.

More on the Haystack-Rutgers Collaboration

"Trial of ctDNA Guidance to Determine Post Operative Radiation Therapy (PORT) for Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) for Lung Cancer: the MRD-PORT Trial (NCT06979661)" is a prospective phase II study that will use the Haystack MRD test to assess whether the presence of residual tumor DNA after surgery can help guide the use of radiation and systemic therapies. This marks the second study by Rutgers Cancer Institute involving Haystack MRD. In 2023, the two parties announced a study to evaluate the test for use in patients undergoing treatment for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer.

The latest study will evaluate ctDNA in patients with stage II/III NSCLC in the adjuvant setting. Patients who test positive for ctDNA after surgery — indicating potential residual disease —will be considered for adjuvant radiation and systemic therapy, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapy, based on tumor biology and clinical context.

A growing body of evidence underscores the potential role of ctDNA MRD tests to identify residual or recurring cancer in patients with solid tumors. In August 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Haystack MRD for identifying MRD-positive patients with stage II colorectal cancer following curative-intent surgical treatment who may benefit from adjuvant therapy in accordance with therapeutic product labeling.

Industry Prospects Favoring DGX

Per a Grand View Research report, the global MRD market was valued at $2.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% through 2030. The rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostic tools and integration with personalized medicines are some of the key factors fueling the market’s growth.

DGX’s Other Developments

Earlier this month, Quest Diagnostics introduced an advanced pharmacogenomic (PGx) laboratory test service designed to help providers understand the patient's individual genetic response to select drug therapies. The offering aims to help providers determine appropriate medication selection and dosing. Research indicates that PGx testing can help prevent therapeutic failure and Adverse Drug Interactions (ADIs), and avoid unnecessary drug costs, as well as the costs associated with the management of drug-related complications.

Updates From Quest Diagnostics’ MRD Peers

Sample to Insights solutions provider, QIAGEN QGEN, has achieved CE-IVDR certification for its full portfolio of QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing systems and panels, including an expanded Meningitis/Encephalitis (ME) Panel that marks a major advancement in the diagnosis of central nervous system (CNS) infections. Further, QIAGEN recently secured the U.S. clearance of QIAstat???Dx Rise — a version of the QIAstat-Dx automated syndromic testing system that offers unparalleled throughput with the easiest workflow available to customers worldwide. This marks the company’s third FDA-cleared QIAstat-Dx product in 2025 and builds on a growing portfolio of six panels cleared for the QIAstat-Dx family over the last 12 months.

Molecular diagnostics company, Exact Sciences EXAS, has launched its new multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, Cancerguard, now available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in the United States. This is the first MCED test commercially available that analyzes multiple biomarker classes to help detect a wide range of cancers, including those that often go undiagnosed until later stages when treatment options are limited. In addition, EXAS has acquired exclusive rights to current and future versions of Freenome’s blood-based colorectal cancer screening tests. The move strengthens its position in colorectal cancer screening, adding blood-based testing to complement Cologuard.

Precision medicine company, Guardant Health GH, secured the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation for its Shield multi-cancer detection (MCD) test in June. It builds on after the National Cancer Institute selected the test for the Vanguard Study, which evaluates emerging MCD technology, based on its strong performance in predicting the presence of cancers and cancer tissue of origin. Additionally, Guardant Health recently announced a strategic partnership with PathGroup to significantly expand the reach of its FDA-approved Shield blood test. PathGroup is also integrating Shield into its robust electronic ordering systems across its health system partners.

