DGX Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 22, before the opening bell.

The medical diagnostic testing provider posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.73%. The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

DGX’s Q3 Estimates

For the third quarter of 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ revenues is pegged at $2.40 billion, indicating an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 EPS suggests a 1.8% increase to $2.26.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of DGX’s Earnings

Estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 earnings have moved down 0.4% to $2.26 in the past 30 days.

Let’s take a quick look at the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors Influencing Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 Performance

Quest Diagnostics’ DIS (Diagnostic Information Services) segment, which provides clinical testing and other services to a wide range of customers, is expected to have delivered a strong performance due to solid volume growth in its base business. Volumes from the base clinical business likely gained due to strength among its physicians and hospitals. Physician Lab Services may have benefited from continued healthcare utilization, market expansion, and gaining new customers. These factors are likely to have contributed to DGX’s top line in the third quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, Quest Diagnostics may have benefited from strong volume and revenue growth within Medicare Advantage plans, where narrow network strategies guide testing to high-quality, cost-effective providers like the company. Within Hospital lab services, we expect a solid base business growth from reference testing, with hospitals still struggling to fill open positions, especially in technical fields, such as histotechnology, microbiology and cytotechnology.

Notably, the company’s consumer-facing platform, questhealth.com, may have achieved a robust base business growth, following a remarkable 50% surge in the second quarter. The introduction of 13 new blood tests in August 2024, to evaluate micronutrient deficiencies, is also expected to bolster the overall revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Quote

Meanwhile, greater utilization of the advanced diagnostics offerings may have helped the company drive a favorable test mix and growth in test per requisition in the third quarter of 2024. In the recent quarters, several key clinical areas in Advanced Diagnostics, particularly in prenatal and hereditary genetics, have achieved robust revenue growth. Growth in brain health may have been driven by the company’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio, as well as strong demand for the CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) test options.

Within advanced cardiometabolic testing, the company likely witnessed a strong interest in biomarkers that improve early detection of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases like diabetes and kidney disease. Further, its strategic collaboration with BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) may have helped bring novel companion diagnostics to market to advance personalized healthcare. All these developments are expected to have boosted Quest Diagnostics’ performance in the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, DGX’s Invigorate initiative is likely to have helped drive cost savings and improve productivity, benefiting the bottom line. The company is likely to have enhanced its operational quality and efficiency through greater use of automation and AI. According to our model, operating income for the DIS segment is likely to grow 2.9% year over year. Additionally, Quest Diagnostics’ overall operating income and EBITDA (both on a non-GAAP basis) are expected to improve by 0.9% and 2.3%, respectively, compared to the last year.

Acquisitions are central to the company’s growth strategy, particularly the accretive outreach purchases and other small, independent labs. Newer additions such as the PathAI Diagnostics business from PathAI may have helped DGX develop cutting-edge AI and digital pathology solutions to improve cancer diagnosis and other diseases. The acquisition of LifeLabs from OMERS, completed in August 2024, likely improved access to diagnostic innovation for patients in North America. We assume all these positive developments will have been favorably reflected in the company’s revenues in the third quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, the declining revenues from COVID-19 testing services likely have restricted the full growth potential of the segment.

Per our model, DIS revenues for the third quarter suggest a 3.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for DGX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Quest Diagnostics has an Earnings ESP of -1.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

