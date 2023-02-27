DGX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.18, changing hands as low as $138.49 per share. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $120.40 per share, with $158.3356 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.61. The DGX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
