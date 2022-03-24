DGS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.27, changing hands as high as $53.30 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.46 per share, with $56.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.25.

