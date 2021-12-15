DGRW, SAEF: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, which added 22,100,000 units, or a 20.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DGRW, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.3%, and Apple is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SAEF ETF, which added 85,000 units, for a 38.6% increase in outstanding units.

