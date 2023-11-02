DGRW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: DGRW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.88, changing hands as high as $64.14 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DGRW's low point in its 52 week range is $57.55 per share, with $68.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.13.
