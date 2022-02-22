DGRW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: DGRW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.81, changing hands as low as $61.61 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRW's low point in its 52 week range is $52.645 per share, with $66.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.91.

