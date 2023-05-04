DGRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.70, changing hands as low as $49.27 per share. iShares Core Dividend Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.67 per share, with $52.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.33.

