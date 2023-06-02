DGRO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.62, changing hands as high as $49.96 per share. iShares Core Dividend Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.67 per share, with $52.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.97.
