DGRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.51, changing hands as high as $50.54 per share. iShares Core Dividend Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $47.1901 per share, with $53.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.58.

