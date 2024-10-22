DGR Global to Hold Annual General Meeting

DGR Global Limited (AU:DGR) has released an update.

DGR Global Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by casting their votes online or in person. Key discussions will include the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 2024.

