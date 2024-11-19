News & Insights

DGL Group Limited Focuses on Sustainable Growth Amid Challenges

November 19, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

DGL Group Limited, a leading provider of specialized chemicals and materials in Australia and New Zealand, reported steady revenue and EBITDA figures for FY24 despite economic challenges. The company is focusing on sustainable growth through strategic acquisitions, enhanced operating efficiencies, and organic investments, although net profit decreased due to cost inflation and competition. DGL aims to enhance shareholder value by selectively pursuing growth opportunities and improving its financial and management systems.

