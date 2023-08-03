DGII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.25, changing hands as low as $34.31 per share. Digi International Inc shares are currently trading off about 15% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGII's low point in its 52 week range is $28.665 per share, with $43.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.45.

