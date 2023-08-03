DGII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digi International Inc (Symbol: DGII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.25, changing hands as low as $34.31 per share. Digi International Inc shares are currently trading off about 15% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DGII's low point in its 52 week range is $28.665 per share, with $43.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.45.
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
HDV market cap history
Funds Holding EPL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.