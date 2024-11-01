DG Innovate Unveils High-Efficiency Prototype Motor

News & Insights

Path Investments (GB:DGI) has released an update.

DG Innovate has successfully delivered a groundbreaking 450kW prototype motor to Meritor Electric Powertrain Systems, showcasing industry-leading efficiency and innovative features like advanced cooling and redundancy systems. This motor, weighing just 180kg, demonstrates significant advancements in performance and is set to undergo testing for potential integration into heavy-duty applications. The development highlights DG Innovate’s strategic position in sustainable mobility and energy storage, paving the way for future growth opportunities.

