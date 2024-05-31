News & Insights

DG Innovate Announces Voting Rights and R&D Advances

May 31, 2024 — 03:06 am EDT

Path Investments (GB:DGI) has released an update.

DG Innovate, an R&D company focused on enhancing electric mobility and energy storage, has announced a total of 11,049,891,298 voting rights with 11,050,248,440 ordinary shares issued and 357,142 held in treasury. The company is actively developing environmentally-friendly electric motor technologies and sodium-ion batteries, collaborating with major manufacturers, research institutions, and the UK Government. DG Innovate’s products promise improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a reduced environmental footprint in the electric and energy sectors.

