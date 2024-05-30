DG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.66, changing hands as low as $132.12 per share. Dollar General Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DG's low point in its 52 week range is $101.09 per share, with $204.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.93. The DG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

