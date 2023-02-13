DG Capital Management Cuts Stake in Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

Fintel reports that DG Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.97MM shares of Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE). This represents 3.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.73MM shares and 7.37% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.63% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.52% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment is $20.57. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 30.52% from its latest reported closing price of $15.76.

The projected annual revenue for Inspired Entertainment is $303MM, an increase of 10.64%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06, an increase of 51.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSE is 0.39%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 23,135K shares. The put/call ratio of INSE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,024K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,425K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,633K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,630K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 998K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Inspired Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.