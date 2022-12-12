Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DFSV ETF, which added 5,600,000 units, or a 18.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury, which added 75,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: DFSV, UST: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.