DFS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.14, changing hands as low as $121.10 per share. Discover Financial Services shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFS's low point in its 52 week range is $89.83 per share, with $135.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.01. The DFS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

