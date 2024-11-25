DFS Furniture Sees Stake Reduction by Cobas Asset Management

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cobas Asset Management, a Spanish investment firm, has reduced its stake in DFS Furniture PLC, a UK-based company, from 3.99% to 2.79%, as revealed in recent filings. This change in voting rights could signal a shift in the investment strategy for DFS, which might interest investors tracking changes in major shareholders of public companies.

For further insights into GB:DFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.