DFS Furniture Sees Stake Reduction by Cobas Asset Management

November 25, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

Cobas Asset Management, a Spanish investment firm, has reduced its stake in DFS Furniture PLC, a UK-based company, from 3.99% to 2.79%, as revealed in recent filings. This change in voting rights could signal a shift in the investment strategy for DFS, which might interest investors tracking changes in major shareholders of public companies.

